UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVAX Open To All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:56 PM

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will add any coronavirus shot to its toolbox as long as it has been approved by the World Health Organization or a national drug regulator, the Gavi vaccine alliance told Sputnik on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will add any coronavirus shot to its toolbox as long as it has been approved by the World Health Organization or a national drug regulator, the Gavi vaccine alliance told Sputnik on Thursday.

"COVAX will consider procuring vaccines that complement the portfolio from any producer in the world, once they have received approval from a stringent regulatory authority and/or prequalification by the WHO," the Geneva-based alliance said.

It added that COVAX continued to negotiate with other suppliers and expected to announce further advance purchases shortly.

Gavi signed two advance purchase deals with US pharma companies Moderna and Novavax in May for a total of 850 million doses due to arrive in 2021 and 2022.

Konstantin Chernov, the head of the Chumakov Centre, said on Thursday that the Russian research facility had offered its inactivated virus-based CoviVac shot to COVAX. It plans to apply for prequalification this fall, once the third stage of clinical trials is cleared.

Related Topics

World Russia Alliance May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senator Abro hails budget pro-poor, business-frien ..

29 minutes ago

Chairman Senate called on Asim Bajwa to discuss on ..

29 minutes ago

Baluchistan Sphinx Concludes at Alhamra Museum

33 minutes ago

Palestinian Police Fire Tear Gas on Protesters in ..

33 minutes ago

Sindh High Court reject appeals of two death row ..

33 minutes ago

Kashmiris reject New Delhi's tactics: Sirajul Haq

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.