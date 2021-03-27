COVAX Urgently Needs 10Mln Vaccine Doses to Help Countries Meet WHO Goals - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The WHO-backed COVAX program requires immediate access to ten million doses of coronavirus vaccine to distribute to the remaining 20 countries that are yet to start vaccination campaigns in order to kick-start the rollout in line with the WHO goals, the organization's Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Friday.

"COVAX needs ten million doses immediately as an urgent stop-gap measure so these 20 countries can start vaccinating their health workers and older people within the next two weeks. So, today I'm asking countries with doses of vaccines that have WHO emergency use listing to donate as many doses as they can to help us meet that target," Tedros said at a press briefing.

The World Health Organization has set the goal to start vaccination in all countries within the first 100 days of the year. According to the WHO chief, 36 countries are yet to begin vaccinating, however 16 out of them are set to receive first batched through the COVAX mechanism in the upcoming two weeks.

In total, 177 countries and economies have started mass vaccination campaigns. The COVAX facility has distributed more than 32 million vaccines to 61 countries.