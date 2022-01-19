UrduPoint.com

Covax Wants $5.2 Bn To Fund 2022 Vaccine Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive

The Covax scheme for ensuring Covid-19 vaccines reach poorer countries said Wednesday it needed $5.2 billion within the next three months to fund jabs for the world in 2022

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Covax scheme for ensuring Covid-19 vaccines reach poorer countries said Wednesday it needed $5.2 billion within the next three months to fund jabs for the world in 2022.

Covax reached the milestone of shipping its billionth vaccine dose at the weekend, after a surge in deliveries to countries in November and December, but hopes to ramp up the flow of vaccines this year.

"In 2022, we can help break Covid by adapting our support to ensure doses are used rapidly, get into arms safely, are responsive to country preferences and coverage targets," said Gavi vaccine alliance chief Seth Berkley.

"This will help the world to reduce pandemic risks and uncertainties." Gavi, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), is one of the co-leaders of the Covax scheme.

Covax wants $3.7 billion (3.26 billion Euros) to fund a pool of 600 million doses, to ensure a reliable supply to the poorest countries, and cover eventual variables such as boosters or new variant vaccines.

A further $1 billion would go towards supporting readiness and delivery in poorer nations, and $545 million to cover the costs for rolling out donated doses, such as syringes, transportation and insurance.

The appeal has received $192 million so far from donors.

Berkley expects the next billion doses to take four to five months to deliver, rather than a year for the first billion.

Covax says it has enough confirmed supplies to vaccinate around 45 percent of the population in the 92 countries that receive donor-funded doses.

However, up to 25 of those nations are lagging behind in installing the capacity to get doses from airports into arms.

Covax reckons that it could save more than a million lives in 2022, and halve the economic cost of the pandemic in some countries, with a rapid roll-out.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while nearly 10 billion doses have been administered so far, approaching half the world's population is completely unvaccinated.

He said the imbalance had led to new variants such as Omicron emerging, and "the next one could well be worse".

"In 2022 we can end the acute phase of the pandemic or prolong it. World leaders have a choice."

Related Topics

World Alliance November December From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Democrats press doomed voting rights reform

US Democrats press doomed voting rights reform

56 seconds ago
 Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job

Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job

58 seconds ago
 Czechs scrap plan for mandatory Covid vaccines

Czechs scrap plan for mandatory Covid vaccines

59 seconds ago
 EU to Launch Offsetting Procedure Against Warsaw - ..

EU to Launch Offsetting Procedure Against Warsaw - European Commission

1 minute ago
 Dense fog likely to prevail in provincial capital

Dense fog likely to prevail in provincial capital

1 minute ago
 Palestine Backs Russia's Call to Convene Mideast Q ..

Palestine Backs Russia's Call to Convene Mideast Quartet Meeting - Foreign Minis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.