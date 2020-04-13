COVID-19 10 Times Deadlier Than Swine Flu Outbreak, Only Vaccine to Stop Transmission -WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic is 10 times deadlier than the 2009 outbreak of the H1N1 influenza virus also known as swine flu, and an efficient vaccine is the only thing that can fully stop the transmission of the disease, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday.

"We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly - 10 times deadlier than the 2009 flu pandemic," Tedros told a regular media briefing.

The UN health agency's chief warned that while COVID-19 cases have accelerated rapidly, "the way down is much slower than the way up.

"

"Our global connectedness means the risk of re-introduction and resurgence of the disease will continue. Ultimately, the development and delivery of a safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission," Tedros stressed.

More than 1.87 million COVID-19 cases and over 116,000 related deaths have been reported globally, according to data from John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.