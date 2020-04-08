COVID-19: 100 Days Since Start of Deadly Outbreak

Exactly 100 days ago, on December 31, the first official report of a mysterious pneumonia-like disease detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan came out, marking the start of what in just over two months would be declared the COVID-19 pandemic and claim the lives of more than 80,000 people worldwide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Exactly 100 days ago, on December 31, the first official report of a mysterious pneumonia-like disease detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan came out, marking the start of what in just over two months would be declared the COVID-19 pandemic and claim the lives of more than 80,000 people worldwide.

The first data on the pneumonia outbreak was released by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. As of December 31, there were 27 infections in the city, seven people were in critical condition and two more in recovery.

A few hours later, the Chinese authorities announced that specialists from the National Health Commission had arrived in Wuhan. The doctors' Primary task was to identify the type of disease, so medical experts decided to quarantine infected patients.

An investigation by the experts found that the outbreak in Wuhan could have begun in the seafood market. The health authorities acknowledged that human-to-human transmission was a possibility to not be ruled out despite no explicit evidence being available.

The Chinese authorities feared that the new outbreak was a return of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic that had claimed about 350 lives in China between 2002 and 2003. Doctors had already ruled out the common flu, avian flu, adenovirus infection and other common respiratory diseases.

On January 2, the first reports of the virus possibly spreading outside of Wuhan appeared -- a woman who had returned from a trip to the city was hospitalized in Hong Kong.

On January 5, a girl from China with "unknown pneumonia" was hospitalized in Singapore. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Wuhan increased into the dozens, and people who had been in contact with those infected were put under medical supervision.

After the first reports from Wuhan, the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, warned citizens about the virus and asked that it be taken into account when planning trips to China. On January 2, health checks were increased at the border in the Amur Region, which borders China to the northeast. A week later, Rospotrebnadzor tightened controls over the country's entire border with China.

The World Health Organization commented on the situation on January 7 saying that the outbreak in Wuhan might have originated from its seafood market, which had already been said by the Chinese authorities.

On January 9, China officially announced that a new type of coronavirus was the cause of the unknown pneumonia outbreak.