Covid-19 Accelerates Impact Of US Sanctions On North Korea - Commander

Covid-19 Accelerates Impact of US Sanctions on North Korea - Commander

The novel coronavirus pandemic has accelerated pressure on North Korea, primarily by slashing imports from China that helped feed and otherwise sustain the isolated nation, joint US-South Korean military commander Gen. Robert Abrams said in an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic has accelerated pressure on North Korea, primarily by slashing imports from China that helped feed and otherwise sustain the isolated nation, joint US-South Korean military commander Gen. Robert Abrams said in an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Thursday.

"Sanctions historically always take a long time and the effectiveness of sanctions early on were sort of varied," Abrams said. "With COVID-19 that has accelerated the effects of sanctions on North Korea."

Abrams pointed out that the imposition of US sanctions in 2017 led to a 50 percent drop in Chinese imports, only to have imports recover last year. But in January 2020, North Korea closed its borders in when virus threat emerged in China.

Pyongyang established a buffer zone of up to two kilometers along its border and posted guards with "shoot to kill" orders targeting any trespassers, Abrams said.

"COVID-19 has dropped imports from China by 85 percent, so there is a cumulative effect economically of COVID with the sanctions," he said.

Abrams noted that the peninsula remains calm due mainly to North Korea's internal focus on virus-mitigation measures, as well as efforts to recover from three recent typhoons.

Once the pandemic ends, Abrams said he anticipates a new push by North Korea to resume negotiations with South Korea, the United States or some combination of the two.

