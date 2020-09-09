COVID-19 Accelerates Pentagon Push to Modernize Digital Communications - Senior Official

The US Defense Department (DOD) response to the novel coronavirus pandemic led to an acceleration of the agency's Digital Modernization Strategy, with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center shifting its focus from future warfare to locating and planning the distribution of badly needed medical supplies, Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy said in an interview on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US Defense Department (DOD) response to the novel coronavirus pandemic led to an acceleration of the agency's Digital Modernization Strategy, with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center shifting its focus from future warfare to locating and planning the distribution of badly needed medical supplies, Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy said in an interview on Wednesday.

"We had to expand our networks we had to make them more resilient. We had to grow them," Deasy said in a Defense Department-hosted on-line chat.

The Digital Modernization Strategy announced in July 2019 the goal of maintaining a strategic advantage on the battlefield by linking data needed by all branches of the armed services in a future conflict.

But when novel coronavorus hit, the Defense Department's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center pivoted to pandemic response with Project Salus to aid the US National Guard and the Northern Command.

"It was all about predictive analytics and being able to look at supply chain issues with food supply, hospital supply, whatever," Deasy said.

Within eight weeks, the project produced its first program, allowing responders to locate, track and move available supplies.