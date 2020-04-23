GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) ENOA, Italy, April 23 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - The prompt detection of emerging coronavirus infection cases in the final phase of the current outbreak by antibody-detecting rapid diagnostic tests can potentially avert a second wave, Roberto GENOA (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) asparini, the director of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine Medical school and the head of Inter-University Research Centre of Influenza and Other Infectious Diseases at the University of GENOA (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) enoa, told Sputnik.

On April 17, Italian multinational biotechnological company DiaSorin obtained CE certification, allowing it to make its COVID-19 antibody-detecting tests available in Italy and other parts of the European Economic Area. DiaSorin told Sputnik that it was still collecting the orders to figure out how many tests it should produce and distribute. The University of Genoa is part of an expert task force working to introduce serological testing in Italy, among other things, to help the country cope with the crisis.

"The use of serological tests will differ according to the phase of the pandemic. At the moment, the pandemic is sliding towards the transition phase. It is precisely at this stage that serological tests can be very useful. When we finally enter the phase of lower risk, they can be used to promptly identify the emergence of new cases that might initiate a new wave of the epidemic," Gasparini said.

Serological tests work by showing, among other things, the levels of Immunoglobulin M (IgM), the first antibodies that the body produces when confronted with a new infection, and Immunoglobulin G (IgG), the antibodies of long-term immunity. It can be useful for detecting a potential infection in asymptomatic patients and refer them to further COVID-19 testing, according to the expert.

"Serological tests may be useful to help find out if an asymptomatic person has come into contact with the virus, and in the case of the test is positive (especially if the IgM are found), a usual COVID-19 test must be made," Gasparini said.

The practical value of such testing during the current phase of the epidemic in Italy is that it can enable industries to try to resume operations, the expert explained. For example, a worker should be able to return to work if two serological tests, made 3-5 days apart, detect antibodies in them and then they test negative for COVID-19 twice, also 3-5 days apart.

"Such tests should be performed regularly until we have no new cases," Gasparini continued.

These tests appear to have limitations, however, the expert said. For example, the mere presence of antibodies cannot be taken as a guarantee of developed immunity against the virus.

"In addition, the tests have certain limitations depending on how sensitive and accurate they are. It seems that the accurateness of tests is 90 percent, so there could be 10 percent of false positives, which, therefore, are not protected. In this case, it may be useful to repeat the test in a few days," Gasparini said.

When asked how long coronavirus antibodies can stay in blood, Gasparini said scientists were still working to find it out. It is known, however, that 55 percent of people who have come into contact with the SARS-CoV coronavirus ” the one that caused a deadly epidemic in China from 2002-2004 ” retained antibodies three years after the infection, the expert said. He also stressed that antibodies are always virus-specific, meaning that SARS-CoV antibodies will be useless for averting COVID-19.

According to Gasparini, antibody testing is crucial for doctors, health care personnel, and workers at essential supply chains and people responsible for transporting sick people, more than anyone else.