COVID-19 Antibody Levels Declining Among UK Elderly - Survey

Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The number of adults testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies appears to be declining among older age groups in the UK, according to new data released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

"In some regions and countries, we are starting to see a decline in the percentage of people testing positive for antibodies amongst the oldest age groups, although rates amongst these age groups remain high," the ONS said, adding that antibody positivity is increasing among younger people.

The study, based on a sample of blood tests results up to the week beginning July 26, showed that among those aged 70 to 75, COVID-19 antibodies dropped from 94.9% to 92.9%, while for those aged 80 and over, the figure was 92.

According to the report, most older people who are vaccinated will retain higher antibody levels than prior to vaccination, but may have a lower number of antibodies in the blood at the time of testing.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to produce enough antibodies to fight the infection, but the length of time antibodies remain at detectable levels in the blood is not fully known, the ONS said.

Older and vulnerable in the UK were the first to be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when the vaccination campaign began in December, 2020.

Around 77.5% of the country's adult population - estimated at 53 million - have so far received the two recommended doses.

