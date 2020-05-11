UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Basic Reproduction Number Should Be Below One For Lockdown Easing - Golikova

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:26 PM

The basic reproduction number or R0 of COVID-19 must be below one before regions in Russia can begin the first phase of easing social distancing measures imposed to curb the spread of the disease, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The basic reproduction number or R0 of COVID-19 must be below one before regions in Russia can begin the first phase of easing social distancing measures imposed to curb the spread of the disease, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday.

"The exit period consists of three stages. At the same time, the value of the first stage, which, in my opinion, is the most important, corresponds to the following value. The basic reproduction number, which as I already mentioned, should not be higher than one. If it is less than one, then the infection rate in the country, or the corresponding region, is declining," Golikova said at a government meeting.

The deputy prime minister clarified that the basic reproduction number is defined as the average number of people who become infected by one patient before the infected individual enters quarantine.

In total, 11 regions in Russia may be ready to proceed to the second stage of lifting the social distancing restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the disease, Golikova said.

"If the constituent entities of the Russian Federation decided to ease the restrictive measures by the three criteria that I have mentioned, then there would be 11 such regions today," she said.

A further 22 regions could begin the first stage of easing restrictions if they have the available bed space and testing capacity, the deputy prime minister added.

"Today, 22 regions in addition to these 11 could take the path of easing restrictions if they meet two other criteria. This includes having at least 50 percent free bed capacity and testing coverage of at least 70 per 100,000 people. We are in communication with our regional colleagues and these are achievable goals," she stated.

