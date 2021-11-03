(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic has turned into a national disaster in Bulgaria, which has only 22% of the population vaccinated against the disease, Gencho Nachev, Executive Director of St. Catherine University Hospital, said on Wednesday.

"We are really experiencing a national disaster, because earlier the pandemic did not reach such a scale as it is now, during the fourth wave," Nachev said on the Bulgarian broadcaster Nova.

The current epidemiological situation is mainly driven by anti-vaccination sentiments among Bulgarians, resulting in such a slow pace of the immunization campaign in the country with only 22% of the population amounting to 6.

9 million people inoculated, the medic noted.

The Bulgarian Health Ministry reported 5,863 new coronavirus cases and 145 fatalities over the past day. The total number of infections in the country stands at 614,362, while the death toll is amounting to 24,454, as of Wednesday.

In the meantime, the country is preparing for the general elections scheduled for November 14.

Citizens undergoing COVID-19-linked quarantine have been allowed to submit requests to vote at mobile polling stations, due to be set up in areas with at least seven such applications.