COVID-19 Becoming Less Aggressive, Spread To Decline In April - Moscow Hospital Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

COVID-19 Becoming Less Aggressive, Spread to Decline in April - Moscow Hospital Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) COVID-19 is becoming less aggressive and its spread may start to decline in April, Vladimir Shumilov, head of the science department at Moscow's 67th hospital told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to our observations, the virus is becoming less aggressive than at the very beginning.

I think the prognosis is very favorable," the hospital official stated.

Shumilov added that a decline in the spread of the infection may be observed in the coming weeks.

"My personal opinion is that within a month, the spread of infection will decline," he remarked.

