COVID-19 Booster Shots To Be Free In US Regardless Of Immigration Status - White House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:19 PM
Coronavirus booster shots will be offered at no cost to everyone in the United States regardless of their immigration or health insurance status, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Coronavirus booster shots will be offered at no cost to everyone in the United States regardless of their immigration or health insurance status, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said.
"Importantly, boosters will be free regardless immigration or health insurance status. No ID or insurance required," Zients said on Wednesday.