COVID-19 Booster Shots to Be Free in US Regardless of Immigration Status - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Coronavirus booster shots will be offered at no cost to everyone in the United States regardless of their immigration or health insurance status, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said.

"Importantly, boosters will be free regardless immigration or health insurance status. No ID or insurance required," Zients said on Wednesday.