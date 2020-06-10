COVID-19 Brings No Detente to Middle East, Only Adds to Regional Woes - Israeli Diplomat

The coronavirus pandemic has not pushed tensions down in the Middle East and only emerged as an additional threat to the region, Israel's charge d'affaires ad interim to Russia said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has not pushed tensions down in the middle East and only emerged as an additional threat to the region, Israel's charge d'affaires ad interim to Russia said on Wednesday.

"If we soberly assess the situation, we have to acknowledge that all serious problems and challenges that have existed in our region are still in place today. They are poverty and extremism, both religious and national extremism. These are direct threats that we, as the Israeli state, see and feel around us whether from Syria, Iran or Hezbollah ... In short, all these challenges remain with us," Yacov Livne said at an online briefing, hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, when asked whether the regional situation has become more stable as everyone fights the pandemic.

To the contrary, one should add the coronavirus to the list, the diplomat stated.

In the Middle East, Iran has emerged as the worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases, with nearly 178,000 infections confirmed so far. After climaxing in late March, the growth has been mainly slowing down. Last week, the country, however, registered a record 3,574 cases, attributing the recurrent spike to more aggressive testing.

Israel has recorded 18,200 coronavirus cases. After a consistent downward trend in infections in May, it now sees a certain spike amid the reopening.

A great concern for the region is possible COVID-19 outbreaks in conflict-hit Yemen and in areas in Syria that are not controlled by the government.