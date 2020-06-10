UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Brings No Detente To Middle East, Only Adds To Regional Woes - Israeli Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:11 PM

COVID-19 Brings No Detente to Middle East, Only Adds to Regional Woes - Israeli Diplomat

The coronavirus pandemic has not pushed tensions down in the Middle East and only emerged as an additional threat to the region, Israel's charge d'affaires ad interim to Russia said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has not pushed tensions down in the middle East and only emerged as an additional threat to the region, Israel's charge d'affaires ad interim to Russia said on Wednesday.

"If we soberly assess the situation, we have to acknowledge that all serious problems and challenges that have existed in our region are still in place today. They are poverty and extremism, both religious and national extremism. These are direct threats that we, as the Israeli state, see and feel around us whether from Syria, Iran or Hezbollah ... In short, all these challenges remain with us," Yacov Livne said at an online briefing, hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, when asked whether the regional situation has become more stable as everyone fights the pandemic.

To the contrary, one should add the coronavirus to the list, the diplomat stated.

In the Middle East, Iran has emerged as the worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases, with nearly 178,000 infections confirmed so far. After climaxing in late March, the growth has been mainly slowing down. Last week, the country, however, registered a record 3,574 cases, attributing the recurrent spike to more aggressive testing.

Israel has recorded 18,200 coronavirus cases. After a consistent downward trend in infections in May, it now sees a certain spike amid the reopening.

A great concern for the region is possible COVID-19 outbreaks in conflict-hit Yemen and in areas in Syria that are not controlled by the government.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Russia Yemen Middle East March May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

14 minutes ago

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.