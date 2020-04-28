COVID-19 Can Damage Brain, Central Nervous System - Russian Health Ministry

A novel coronavirus infection can lead to brain damage, the Russian Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the loss of smell in COVID-19 patients can indicate damage to the central nervous system

"It has been established that dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 from the systemic circulation or through the сribriform plate of the ethmoid bone (Lamina cribrosa) can lead to brain damage.

Changes in the olfaction (hyposmia) in a patient at an early stage of the disease may either indicate central nervous system damage, or nasopharyngeal swelling," a statement published on the ministry's website read.

It added that many aspects of the novel coronavirus infection required a comprehensive study.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases amounts to 3.06 million, with 212,221 deaths and 906,358 recoveries.