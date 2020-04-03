UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Can Resurge If Countries Lift Restrictions Too Soon - World Health Organization

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:05 PM

COVID-19 Can Resurge If Countries Lift Restrictions Too Soon - World Health Organization

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) can resurge if countries lift too soon the imposed restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) can resurge if countries lift too soon the imposed restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Friday.

"If countries rush to lift restrictions too quickly, the virus could resurge and the economic impact could be even more severe and prolonged," Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their wind ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

51 minutes ago

Kiev Expects to Draw $5Bln From IMF Into Budget in ..

1 minute ago

LTA give 20m rescue package to grassroots tennis

1 minute ago

Supervised exercise programme helps improving hear ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.