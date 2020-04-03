COVID-19 Can Resurge If Countries Lift Restrictions Too Soon - World Health Organization

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) can resurge if countries lift too soon the imposed restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Friday

"If countries rush to lift restrictions too quickly, the virus could resurge and the economic impact could be even more severe and prolonged," Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing.