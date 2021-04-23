UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Canada Bans Passengers Flights From India, Pakistan For 30 Days

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:03 PM

COVID-19: Canada bans passengers flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days

Canadian parliament has earlier unanimously decided to ban non-essential flights from Coronavirus hotspots where variant has surged like India and Brazil.

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Canada has put temporarily ban on all passengers flights from Dehli and Lahore amid fear of COVID-19, the latest reports say.

The authorities have taken this decision, citing increased cases of Coronavirus detected at arrival from these countries.

The travel ban has been announced for 30 days for Pakistan and India.

Alghabra said: “I’m suspending all commercial and private passenger flights arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to increased cases detected in passengers at their arrival here,”. He explained: “It’s temporary as appropriate measures will be taken to control increase cases of COVID-19,”.

The temporary travel will come into effect at 11: 30 pm Eastern Time Thursday [0330 GMT Friday].

The development has taken place after alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Pakistan has also recorded 144 deaths—the highest ever since the pandemic hit the country, and decided to take strict measures to control its spread.

The cargo services, however, will not be suspended for uninterrupted shipment of vaccines, personal protective equipment and other essential goods.

Canadian authorities suspended flights from Britain due to COVID-19 variant last December.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Canada December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of ..

45 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

12 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

13 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.