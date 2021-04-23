COVID-19: Canada bans passengers flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days

(@fidahassanain)

Canadian parliament has earlier unanimously decided to ban non-essential flights from Coronavirus hotspots where variant has surged like India and Brazil.

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Canada has put temporarily ban on all passengers flights from Dehli and Lahore amid fear of COVID-19, the latest reports say.

The authorities have taken this decision, citing increased cases of Coronavirus detected at arrival from these countries.

The travel ban has been announced for 30 days for Pakistan and India.

Alghabra said: “I’m suspending all commercial and private passenger flights arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to increased cases detected in passengers at their arrival here,”. He explained: “It’s temporary as appropriate measures will be taken to control increase cases of COVID-19,”.

The temporary travel will come into effect at 11: 30 pm Eastern Time Thursday [0330 GMT Friday].

The development has taken place after alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Pakistan has also recorded 144 deaths—the highest ever since the pandemic hit the country, and decided to take strict measures to control its spread.

The cargo services, however, will not be suspended for uninterrupted shipment of vaccines, personal protective equipment and other essential goods.

Canadian authorities suspended flights from Britain due to COVID-19 variant last December.