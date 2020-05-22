UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Case Count In Afghanistan Exceeds 9,000 Amid Lockdown Violations - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:08 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has risen by 542 to 9,216, which is in line with the upward trend of recent days, as officials argue that lockdown violations are widespread in the country, the TOLO News broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has risen by 542 to 9,216, which is in line with the upward trend of recent days, as officials argue that lockdown violations are widespread in the country, the TOLO News broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the Health Ministry.

On Thursday, Deputy Health Minister Waheed Majroh called on citizens to stay at home during the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday celebrated this weekend and added that continued violations of the lockdown regime would lead the country to a health catastrophe.

According to the news reports, 12 COVID-19 carriers have died in the preceding 24 hours, taking the death toll to 205. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of recoveries reached 993.

The majority of the new cases were detected in Kabul, with 316.

