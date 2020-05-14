UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Case Count In Americas Overtakes That Of Europe - WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

COVID-19 Case Count in Americas Overtakes That of Europe - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases on the global scale reached over 4.17 million, and now there are more COVID-19 carriers in the countries of North and South America combined than across Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 84,290 new cases worldwide were reported to WHO.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll grew by 4,248 to 287,525.

The Americas, with 1,781,564 confirmed cases, is now the epicenter of the global pandemic, while Europe has confirmed 1,780,316 cases since the start of the health crisis.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World Europe Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

17 minutes ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

47 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

2 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.