COVID-19 Case Count in Americas Overtakes That of Europe - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases on the global scale reached over 4.17 million, and now there are more COVID-19 carriers in the countries of North and South America combined than across Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 84,290 new cases worldwide were reported to WHO.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll grew by 4,248 to 287,525.

The Americas, with 1,781,564 confirmed cases, is now the epicenter of the global pandemic, while Europe has confirmed 1,780,316 cases since the start of the health crisis.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.