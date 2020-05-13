COVID-19 Case Count in Finland Exceeds 6,000 - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Finland registered 19 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the smallest daily rise since mid-March, and the total case count reached 6,003, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Tuesday.

"Tested samples in total: more than 126,500 (+ 3,200*). Reported cases in total: 6,003 (+19*)," the THL said.

At the same time, four coronavirus-related fatalities were confirmed in the preceding 24 hours, and the overall death toll reached 275. The median age of those who died from coronavirus-related complications is 84. Unlike in most countries, in Finland, more women ” 51 percent ” died from coronavirus-related complications than men.

Helsinki, with 2,220 cases, is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.