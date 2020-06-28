UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Case Count In Germany Rises By 256 To 193,499 Over Day - Robert Koch Institute

Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 256 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 193,499, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

The death toll has grown by three to 8,957 people within the same period of time.

Some 177,700 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 687 new cases and six fatalities.

Bavaria accounts for most of Germany's COVID-19 cases (48,294), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (42,723) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,530). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 8,168 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

