COVID-19 Case Count in Kuwait Grows by 947, Tally Nears 12,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Kuwait is seeing another spike in new COVID-19 infections, as 947 additional cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the total number has reached 11,975 since the start of the outbreak.

On Wednesday, the country confirmed 751 new cases.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll rose by six to 88, according to the health authorities. At least 3,451 people have fully recovered from the disease in Kuwait.

Elsewhere in the region, Oman is also seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 case count, despite a strict lockdown and ban on mass gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan.

The number of confirmed cases in Oman reached 4,341 on Thursday, as the country's Health Ministry confirmed record 322 new cases over the past day. The COVID-19 death toll in the Sultanate stands at 17.