UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Case Count In Kuwait Grows By 947, Tally Nears 12,000 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:47 PM

COVID-19 Case Count in Kuwait Grows by 947, Tally Nears 12,000 - Health Ministry

Kuwait is seeing another spike in new COVID-19 infections, as 947 additional cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Kuwait is seeing another spike in new COVID-19 infections, as 947 additional cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the total number has reached 11,975 since the start of the outbreak.

On Wednesday, the country confirmed 751 new cases.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll rose by six to 88, according to the health authorities. At least 3,451 people have fully recovered from the disease in Kuwait.

Elsewhere in the region, Oman is also seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 case count, despite a strict lockdown and ban on mass gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan.

The number of confirmed cases in Oman reached 4,341 on Thursday, as the country's Health Ministry confirmed record 322 new cases over the past day. The COVID-19 death toll in the Sultanate stands at 17.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oman Same From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decision on awarding honorary ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's Football Club Besiktas Says Chairman, Mem ..

26 seconds ago

Armenia Introduces New Monitoring System for COVID ..

28 seconds ago

Vivo Launches V19 in Pakistan with Dual iView Disp ..

14 minutes ago

Paul Whelan's Family Expresses Hope New Resolution ..

7 minutes ago

Saakashvili Announces Open Call for Joining His 'T ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.