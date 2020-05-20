UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Case Count In Lithuania Reaches 1,577 Amid Reopening Of Borders

Wed 20th May 2020

Lithuania has registered 15 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, and the cumulative number of cases in the country reached 1,577 amid the reopening of borders with other Baltic nations, which resulted in a slight increase in the daily rate of new infections, the Lithuanian government's COVID-19 response center said on Wednesday

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past day, thus the death toll remains at 60. Since the start of the outbreak, the authorities have conducted 245,580 COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, neighboring Estonia confirmed just three new cases on Wednesday, with the tally reaching 1,794. The death toll in Estonia is at 64.

A state of emergency, which was imposed in mid-March, expired on Monday and was not extended, and the Estonian government announced a phase-out of the lockdown.

The Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia created a so-called travel bubble by reopening the borders between them on Friday.

