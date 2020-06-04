COVID-19 Case Count in Malaysia Rises by 277 in Past Day, Total Exceeds 8,000- Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has risen by 277 over the past 24 hours to a total of 8,247, the country's Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, no deaths were recorded over the past day and the overall death toll stands at 115.

A total of 6,559 people have fully recovered from the disease.

In early May, various businesses began to return to work in Malaysia amid a downward trend in new infections. Schools have remained closed and religious gatherings are still banned. On May 10, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the conditional movement control order, limiting citizens' movement between regions, would be effective until June 9.