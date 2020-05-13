COVID-19 Case Count in Netherlands Near 43,000, Real Number Likely Higher - Authorities

The number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection in the Netherlands is at least 43,000 and most certainly higher, since not all patients get tested, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection in the Netherlands is at least 43,000 and most certainly higher, since not all patients get tested, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

"Hospital admissions for 35 patients due to COVID-19 were reported today (current or previous). 54 deaths were reported," RIVM said in a daily update.

According to the latest figures, the cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has increased by 196 to a total of 42,984, including 5,510 fatalities and 11,378 patients admitted to hospitals.

"The figures are in line with the impression that the measures are working. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here," the institute said.

The institute also said that the number of new nursing homes with COVID-19 patients was stabilizing, as new locations were still being added every day, but not as many as in March and the first half of April.