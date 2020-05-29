COVID-19 Case Count in Netherlands Up by 176 to 46,126 as Restrictions Eased - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Netherlands has confirmed 176 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 46,126 while the country is emerging from the lockdown, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Netherlands has confirmed 176 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 46,126 while the country is emerging from the lockdown, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Friday.

Earlier in May, beauty salons, elementary schools and libraries reopened in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the country registered 28 coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, bringing the death toll to 5,931. About 11,700 patients have been admitted to hospitals.