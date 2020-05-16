COVID-19 Case Count in Netherlands Up by 200 to 43,681 as Restrictions Eased - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Netherlands has confirmed 200 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 43,681 while the country is emerging from the lockdown, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Friday.

Earlier in May, beauty salons, elementary schools and libraries reopened in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the country registered 53 coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, bringing the death toll to 5,643.

Elsewhere in Europe, Switzerland registered 51 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and the tally reached 30,514, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said. Six people died over the given period, taking the death toll to 1,595.

Switzerland has also begun to relax the coronavirus-related restrictions, and the country aims to reopen borders with neighboring countries in June.