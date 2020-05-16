UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Case Count In Palestinian Territories Grows By 6 To 551 - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:03 AM

COVID-19 Case Count in Palestinian Territories Grows by 6 to 551 - Health Minister

Palestine has registered six new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number reached 554 amid a current state of emergency, Health Minister Mai Kaila said at a briefing on Friday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Palestine has registered six new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number reached 554 amid a current state of emergency, Health Minister Mai Kaila said at a briefing on Friday.

"Six new cases were detected in East Jerusalem, the total number of cases increased to 554 [in Palestine]," Kaila said.

According to the minister, 431 people have already recovered. East Jerusalem has been the most affected, while the Gaza Strip has only six active cases at the moment, Kaila added.

Earlier in May, President Mahmoud Abbas extended the coronavirus-fuelled state of emergency until June 5.

Related Topics

Palestine Gaza Jerusalem May June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

1 hour ago

Nepal to Issue Map Incorporating India-Controlled ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Biocad to Prioritize Distribution of Futu ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19-Related Illness in Children 'Much More Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Edge Up on Friday Amid Growi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.