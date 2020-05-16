COVID-19 Case Count in Palestinian Territories Grows by 6 to 551 - Health Minister

Palestine has registered six new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number reached 554 amid a current state of emergency, Health Minister Mai Kaila said at a briefing on Friday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Palestine has registered six new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number reached 554 amid a current state of emergency, Health Minister Mai Kaila said at a briefing on Friday.

"Six new cases were detected in East Jerusalem, the total number of cases increased to 554 [in Palestine]," Kaila said.

According to the minister, 431 people have already recovered. East Jerusalem has been the most affected, while the Gaza Strip has only six active cases at the moment, Kaila added.

Earlier in May, President Mahmoud Abbas extended the coronavirus-fuelled state of emergency until June 5.