UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Case Count In Ukraine Rises By 468 Over Past Day Amid Eased Lockdown - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19 Case Count in Ukraine Rises by 468 Over Past Day Amid Eased Lockdown - Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Ukraine's COVID-19 tally rose by 468 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,672, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Sunday, as the county continues to lift restrictions.

Ukraine began the second phase of lifting its quarantine measures out of a total of five on May 23. In particular, public transport was allowed to resume, and hotels, gyms and kindergartens reopened. On Monday, the country's railway will begin operating again allowing domestic travel.

"Over the past day, 468 people were infected, 12 deaths were recorded and 227 people have recovered ... In total, 23,672 people have been infected throughout the pandemic, 9,538 people have recovered, and 708 have died," Stepanov said.

Speaking at a briefing, the minister said that among 468 new cases there are 12 children and 67 health workers. It means that since the onset of the epidemic, a total of 1,712 children and 4,542 medical workers have contracted the virus.

Related Topics

Ukraine Died May Sunday

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

15 minutes ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

16 minutes ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

2 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

3 hours ago

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.