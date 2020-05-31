COVID-19 Case Count in Ukraine Rises by 468 Over Past Day Amid Eased Lockdown - Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Ukraine's COVID-19 tally rose by 468 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,672, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Sunday, as the county continues to lift restrictions.

Ukraine began the second phase of lifting its quarantine measures out of a total of five on May 23. In particular, public transport was allowed to resume, and hotels, gyms and kindergartens reopened. On Monday, the country's railway will begin operating again allowing domestic travel.

"Over the past day, 468 people were infected, 12 deaths were recorded and 227 people have recovered ... In total, 23,672 people have been infected throughout the pandemic, 9,538 people have recovered, and 708 have died," Stepanov said.

Speaking at a briefing, the minister said that among 468 new cases there are 12 children and 67 health workers. It means that since the onset of the epidemic, a total of 1,712 children and 4,542 medical workers have contracted the virus.