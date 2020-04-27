COVID-19 Case Count on Global Scale Exceeds 3Mln - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 3,002,303, the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins university showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 3,002,303, the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins university showed on Monday.

According to the university, 208,131 deaths from coronavirus-related complications and 878,813 recoveries have been registered so far.

The United States has the highest case count of 972,969, followed by Spain with 229,422 cases and Italy with 199,414 cases.