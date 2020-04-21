COVID-19 Case Count Worldwide Exceeds 2.5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

The number of the coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 2,501,156, the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins university showed Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of the coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 2,501,156, the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins university showed Tuesday.

According to the university, 171,810 deaths and 659,732 recoveries have been registered so far.

The United States has the highest case count of 788,920, followed by Spain with 204,178 cases and Italy with 181,228 cases.