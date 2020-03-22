UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Case Registered In Buckingham Palace Before Queen's Departure - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) One of the workers at Buckingham Palace tested positive for the coronavirus before Queen Elizabeth II moved to Windsor Castle, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the UK Mirror newspaper, the aide reportedly fell ill and was confirmed s having the disease last week. As a result, all Royal Household staff who had contact with the person have since been placed in self-isolation.

On Thursday, the queen returned to her residence in the county of Berkshire, Windsor Castle, for the Easter period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To contain the further spread of the virus, several events due to be held at Buckingham Palace, including three garden parties hosted by the monarch have been canceled.

Thee measures were taken after the UK government issued on Monday stringent social distancing methods to curb the coronavirus disease, including advisories against all public gatherings and non-essential travel.

So far, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 5,018 cases of COVID-19 in the country and 233 fatalities.

