Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

COVID-19 Case Tally in Argentina Rises by More Than 20,000 in Day - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Argentina has increased by more than 20,000 in the past 24 hours, setting a record since the pandemic start, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally rose by 20,870 to 2,428,029.

The death toll increased by 163 to 56,634 in the past day.

Overall, 2,164,045 people have recovered from COVID-19.

