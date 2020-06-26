UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Case Tally In Egypt Exceeds 60,000 Ahead Of Planned Lockdown Removal- Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

COVID-19 Case Tally In Egypt Exceeds 60,000 Ahead of Planned Lockdown Removal- Authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Egypt has surpassed 60,000 as the authorities are planning to cancel curfew and reopen businesses, the Egyptian Health Ministry's spokesman said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Over the past week, the authorities registered over 10,000 new cases of the infection.

"As many as 1,569 new positive test results or coronavirus were recorded [over past 24 hours] ... 83 people died of the infection over past day ... The total number of coronavirus cases in Egypt is 61,130, including 16,338 those who recovered and discharged from hospitals and 2,533 fatalities," Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mogahed said.

Most of the infections were recorded in the northern provinces of Cairo, Giza and Al Qalyubia, he noted.

Earlier this week, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kemal Madbouly said that restaurants, cafes and movie theaters as well as mosques and churches would reopen on Saturday, albeit with strict restrictions on the number of attendees to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. The government will also reportedly scrap the curfew, which has been in place due to coronavirus since March, on Saturday.

Parks and beaches, except those located on the territory of hotels, will remain closed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Film And Movies Egypt Died Cairo March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 26, 2020 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

New UAE football season to kick off September 3: U ..

9 hours ago

Dubai’s Manufacturing Index down 1.73 pct in Q1- ..

9 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City free of COVID-19 cas ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants al ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.