COVID-19 Case Tally In Egypt Exceeds 60,000 Ahead of Planned Lockdown Removal- Authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Egypt has surpassed 60,000 as the authorities are planning to cancel curfew and reopen businesses, the Egyptian Health Ministry's spokesman said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Over the past week, the authorities registered over 10,000 new cases of the infection.

"As many as 1,569 new positive test results or coronavirus were recorded [over past 24 hours] ... 83 people died of the infection over past day ... The total number of coronavirus cases in Egypt is 61,130, including 16,338 those who recovered and discharged from hospitals and 2,533 fatalities," Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mogahed said.

Most of the infections were recorded in the northern provinces of Cairo, Giza and Al Qalyubia, he noted.

Earlier this week, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kemal Madbouly said that restaurants, cafes and movie theaters as well as mosques and churches would reopen on Saturday, albeit with strict restrictions on the number of attendees to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. The government will also reportedly scrap the curfew, which has been in place due to coronavirus since March, on Saturday.

Parks and beaches, except those located on the territory of hotels, will remain closed.