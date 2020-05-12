COVID-19 Case Tally in India Grows by 3,600 to 70,756 Over Day - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) India has registered a daily increase of 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, with the total count growing to 70,756, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased by 87 to 2,293, and the number of recoveries has reached 22,454 after growing by 1,538 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

As many as 46,008 COVID-19 patients in India are currently receiving treatment, according to the health authorities.

India's central state of Maharashtra remains the most affected one, with 23,401 cases, followed by the western state of Gujarat with 8,541 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu with 8,002 cases.

The country's Interior Ministry has extended the lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus, until May 17, with several relaxations introduced in some areas across the country that are not so badly affected.