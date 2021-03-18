COVID-19 Case Tally in Jordan Tops 500,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jordan has exceeded 500,000, the kingdom's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry said that over the past day, a record 9,535 cases of infection had been identified in Jordan, and another 56 patients had died.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, 504,915 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the kingdom, with more than 412,000 recoveries and 5,553 deaths.