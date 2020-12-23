COVID-19 Case Tally In Peru Tops 1 Million - Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:00 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru has topped 1 million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.
The case tally currently stands at 1,000,153 - a rise by 963 in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
Peru's coronavirus death toll amounts to 37,218.
A total of 936,182 patients have recovered from the disease, the ministry said.