COVID-19 Case Tally In Russian Armed Forces Rises To 901 - Defense Ministry

Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of Russian service members who tested positive for the coronavirus has climbed to 901, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

On Sunday, the ministry reported about 874 cases of infection.

"During the mass testing in the Russian armed forces in the period between March and April 27 this year, 901 military personnel have tested positive. Of them, 324 people are being treated in the Defense Ministry's hospitals, 176 people in isolation units in places of their service, six people in medical facilities of the civilian health care system, and 395 in self-isolation at home," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russia updated its COVID-19 case count by 6,198 to 87,147. The death toll has risen by 50 to 794 in the past 24 hours.

More Stories From World

