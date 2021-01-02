COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - Johns Hopkins University

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the United States has reached 20,007,149, with 346,043 fatalities, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

The United States still has the highest case count in the world.

The majority of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the US states of California that has reported 2.3 million infections, Texas (1.77 million), Florida (1.32 million), New York (979,000) and Illinois (963,000).

According to the latest data, the US has registered cases of the new strain of the coronavirus, earlier discovered in the UK, in the states of California, Colorado and Florida.