COVID-19 Case Total in United States Tops 19 Million Mark - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The COVID-19 case total in the United States has surpassed 19 million, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 17:55 GMT on Sunday, Johns Hopkins University had registered 19,016,301 positive tests for the coronavirus disease in the United States.

The country's death toll, as of the same time, stood at 332,251.

The US case total, which is the largest in the world, topped the 18 million mark this past Monday.

Vaccines against the coronavirus disease produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are currently being offered in the United States.