COVID-19 Cases Among Crew Of Cruise Ship Docked In Japan Grow To Nearly 150 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

COVID-19 Cases Among Crew of Cruise Ship Docked in Japan Grow to Nearly 150 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Nearly 60 more coronavirus cases were confirmed among the crew of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship, docked in Japan's western Nagasaki prefecture, which brings the total number of infections on board the vessel to nearly 150, media reported Saturday.

The Italian-registered cruise liner, with 623 crew members on board without any holidaymakers, docked late last month for maintenance work at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard. By Friday, 91 crew members were confirmed positive for COVID-19 as health workers began testing the entire crew after one member was found to be infected in mid-April.

One crew member remains in serious condition in a Nagasaki hospital, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported citing officials, adding that all 623 crew members have been tested for the virus.

Russia's embassy in Japan said that one of the infected crew members is a Russian national whose condition was stable.

