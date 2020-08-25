COVID-19 Cases Detected in All Delegations of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Co-Chair

Coronavirus has been detected in each of the three delegations of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair from the opposition, told reporters

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Coronavirus has been detected in each of the three delegations of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair from the opposition, told reporters.

Following a pandemic hiatus, the body was due to reconvene in Geneva on Monday, but four prospective participants tested positive for coronavirus.

"The infection is across all three delegations of the committee, but all the infections are from those who came from Damascus. All four cases are within all delegations: there is one case of infection in the opposition delegation, one in civil society and two within the government delegation," Bahra told reporters.