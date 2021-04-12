UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Globally Increase For 7 Weeks In Row - WHO's Tedros

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:52 PM

The COVID-19 cases around the world are on the rise for seven weeks in a row, while the related fatalities are increasing for four weeks in a row, Secretary-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

"We have now seen seven consecutive weeks of increasing cases and four weeks of increasing deaths. Last week was the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week so far. Several countries in Asia and the middle East have seen large increases in cases. This is despite the fact that more than 780 million doses of vaccine have now been administered globally," Tedros said during a briefing.

