COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record In Georgia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record in Georgia

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased by a record 919 and the overall number of infected reached 14,440 people, the governmental COVID-19 monitoring site said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases has increased by a record 919 and the overall number of infected reached 14,440 people, the governmental COVID-19 monitoring site said on Thursday.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 14440, recovered -7367, fatal outcome - 113," according to the site's data.

Georgia has been facing a rapid growth of COVID-19 infections since late summer. When the pandemic was only gaining its momentum, the daily amount of infected citizens did not exceed 10 people, but now hundreds of COVID-19 cases are registered every day. According to medical specialists, such a high daily growth can be explained by an increased number of conducted COVID-10 PCR testings (8,000-10,000 per day). The highest daily increase (680 cases) was recorded on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

