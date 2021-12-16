UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases In Americas Triple In 2021 Over First Year Of Pandemic - Health Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:40 AM

COVID-19 Cases in Americas Triple in 2021 Over First Year of Pandemic - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Coronavirus infections in The Americas tripled in 2021 despite a vaccination rate of 56 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said.

"When we compare 2020 to 2021, this year was undoubtedly worse, with more than 98 million infections and 2.3 million lives lost," Etienne said in a press release on Wednesday.

Infections in 2021 represented a three-fold increase over 2020, Etienne said.

More than 1.3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Americas, and 56 percent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated, Etienne added.

At the same time, Etienne warned millions in the region have yet to receive a single dose, with vaccin inequity a key obstacle to controlling the pandemic.

Over the past week, the Americas reported 926,056 coronavirus infections - an 18.4 percent increase from the previous week, according to PAHO.

Related Topics

Same 2020 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join wor ..

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join world’s best aquatic talent for ..

2 hours ago
 RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthenin ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

2 hours ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

2 hours ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

2 hours ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.