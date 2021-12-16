COVID-19 Cases in Americas Triple in 2021 Over First Year of Pandemic - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Coronavirus infections in The Americas tripled in 2021 despite a vaccination rate of 56 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said.

"When we compare 2020 to 2021, this year was undoubtedly worse, with more than 98 million infections and 2.3 million lives lost," Etienne said in a press release on Wednesday.

Infections in 2021 represented a three-fold increase over 2020, Etienne said.

More than 1.3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Americas, and 56 percent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated, Etienne added.

At the same time, Etienne warned millions in the region have yet to receive a single dose, with vaccin inequity a key obstacle to controlling the pandemic.

Over the past week, the Americas reported 926,056 coronavirus infections - an 18.4 percent increase from the previous week, according to PAHO.