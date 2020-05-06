UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:11 AM

COVID-19 Cases in Azerbaijan Increase by 76 to Total Exceeding 2,200 - Response Center

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan has grown by 76 in the preceding 24 hours to a total of 2,060 cases, the government's COVID-19 response center said in a press release on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan has grown by 76 in the preceding 24 hours to a total of 2,060 cases, the government's COVID-19 response center said in a press release on Tuesday.

The previous situation report from Azerbaijan on Monday stated 1,984 confirmed cases, including 26 fatalities and 1,508 recoveries.

"In Azerbaijan, another 76 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected and 28 more people have recovered.

The total number to date is 2,060 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, of which 1,508 people have recovered and 26 people have died," the response center said.

According to the press release, 526 Azerbaijani patients with COVID-19 continue getting treatment in specialized medical facilities, including 21 people in serious condition and 27 people in moderate condition.

Last week, the Azerbaijani government extended the coronavirus-related lockdown until May 31.

