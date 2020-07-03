UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Bangladesh Reach 156,391 With 3,114 New Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:35 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh Friday reached 156,391 as over 3,000 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh Friday reached 156,391 as over 3,000 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing Friday afternoon that "3,114 new COVID-19 positive cases and 42 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" "The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 156,391 while fatalities stood at 1,968," she said.

According to the official, 14,650 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 68,048 including 1,606 new recoveries on Friday.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30.

