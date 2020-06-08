COVID-19 cases in Belarus rise to 49,453

Belarus reported 823 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 49,453

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Belarus reported 823 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 49,453.

The country also reported 233 new recovered cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 23,880, while 276 people with chronic diseases have died, according to the country's health ministry.

As of Monday, close to 633,000 tests have been conducted across the country, the ministry said.

It is now the 10th day on which the number of newly confirmed cases in Belarus has been below 900, according to the health ministry.