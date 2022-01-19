COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Hit New Record of Over 137,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Brazil has detected more than 137,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, which is a new maximum, with 351 people dead from complications, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

According to the latest data provided by the health ministry, Brazil confirmed a total of 23,211,894 COVID-19 infections, 137,103 of them over the past day.

The most affected regions in the country are the state of Sao Paulo, with more than 155,000 deaths and more than 4.5 million cases, and Rio de Janeiro, with 69,616 deaths and 1,459,328 infections.