COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceed 13,000

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria topped 13,014 after 297 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, official figures showed Friday morning.

The health ministry said 80 of the new cases were registered in the country's capital Sofia, bringing the total in the city to 3,901.

In the past 24 hours, 11 patients have died, bringing the nationwide toll to 435, while the number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose by 220 to 7,374, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that 874 patients are hospitalized, with 47 in intensive care units, while the number of infected medical workers has reached 729.

Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 8. The total number of infections was relatively low until June 1 with only 2,519, but then began to increase rapidly, reaching 4,989 on July 1 and 11,690 on Aug. 1.